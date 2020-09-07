Important Creek Fire information you need to know

SHAVER LAKE, Calif. — The massive Creek Fire burning in Fresno and Madera counties has grown to 78,790 acres. CalFire says as of Monday morning, it’s not contained.

Fresno County Sheriff’s spokesperson Tony Botti released important information you need to know about the fire.

@FresnoSheriff @FresnoCoFire @R5_Fire_News Please visit the following website for the most up to date information on the #CreekFire.https://t.co/7w1r1EER5I — Fresno Co Sheriff (@FresnoSheriff) September 7, 2020

The following Evacuation Orders are in effect for the Creek Fire:

Shaver Lake down to Cressman Road, including Cressman Road

Big Creek

Huntington Lake

Camp Sierra

High Sierra areas, which include: Florence Lake, Ward Lake, Portal Forebay, Edison Lake Mono Hot Springs, Kaiser, and all campgrounds.

The area west of Tollhouse, along Auberry Road west to Powerhouse Road.

Alder Springs, Mile High, Meadow Lakes, Big Sandy, Mono Wind Casino, Jose Basin & Italian Bar.

Dinkey Creek, Wishon & Courtright Reservoirs.

Tollhouse Road at Peterson Road down to Lodge Road

Beal Fire Road

Powerhouse Road to the San Joaquin River

There are currently no Evacuation Warnings in effect for the Creek Fire.

Notice to hikers: Those hiking along the John Muir Trail and Pacific Crest Trail are not in danger of the fire. However, we encourage hikers to make it to one of three locations in order to make it easy for first responders to account for everyone. The following three temporary refuge areas have been established for people to go and shelter in place.

China Peak Resort

Edison Lake

Blayney Meadow

All trails via eastern passes are still open, so hikers may also choose to exit to Hwy. 395. Western slope exits are blocked at Hwy. 168, so take refuge at one of the refuge areas mentioned above.

Vehicle exit routes Those who are between Shaver Lake and Dinkey Creek should exit toward Pine Flat Lake via Providence Creek Road.

Those who are in the area of Dinkey Creek and Courtright / Wishon Reservoirs should exit toward Pine Flat Lake via Black Rock Road.

