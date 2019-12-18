Impeachment rally in Clovis: ‘Nobody is above the law’

CLOVIS, California (KGPE) — Impeachment rally activists and protesters gathered in front of Rep. Devin Nunes’ (R-Tulare) district office Tuesday afternoon.

Clovis is one of the many cities where activists and protesters gathered to demand President Donald Trump be impeached and removed from Office.

The protest took place as part of the nationwide “Nobody is Above the Law” rallies.

The event was one of hundreds of rallies occurring nationwide in all 50 states.

“I think every step we’re closer to Impeachment. Every step proves the fact that we need to move forward. This is not a party or it’s not about politics it’s about principle and it’s really about doing the right thing,” impeachment supporter Stacy Williams said.

Pro Trump supporters were also there.

“We support the President, we support the country, law enforcement, and no matter how crazy it is right now, I think it’s really important to show people the support’s out there,” Trump supporter James Hoak said.

Impeachment proceedings continue on Capitol Hill.

