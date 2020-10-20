Immanuel Schools reaches agreement after court battle over in-person learning

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE) – Immanuel Schools has reached an agreement with Fresno County and the state following a court battle over in-person learning violations during the coronavirus pandemic.

Immanuel Schools allowed students back onto campus in mid-August, a move that prompted the county and state to take legal action against them.

After nearly two months, both sides reached a settlement. Immanuel Schools can conduct in-person learning but must follow state and local guidelines.

The plan includes:

Temperature checks and screenings for students before entering a school bus and campus.

Self-certification forms from staff each morning.

Face coverings recommended, but not required, for Kindergarten through 2nd grade.

Face coverings are required for all students in 3rd through 6th grade.

10% of staff must participate in surveillance testing.

The surveillance testing is a requirement for staff returning to schools for in-person learning in Fresno County under a new county health order, said Interim Health Officer Dr. Rais Vohra.

“As we bring groups together, especially in a school setting, we want to get ahead of any cases or outbreaks that happen, and we feel like a baseline testing program is appropriate,” Vohra said.

The document states that in light of the settlement, the state and county shall inform the court that they’re withdrawing any request for monetary sanctions or attorney fees and costs.

