Immanuel Schools in Reedley claim students have herd immunity during hearing at Fresno County Superior Court

REEDLEY, California (KSEE) — Immanuel Schools officials are claiming the students most likely have herd immunity from coronavirus.

Herd immunity was a big arguing point for the school’s attorney in the hearing for a restraining order at the Fresno County Superior Court.

Pathologist and Immanuel Schools Parent, Dr. Paul Atmajian brought forward a study he conducted where 59% of blood samples from parents, staff, and students tested positive multiple COVID-19 antibodies.

“That is an amazing number,” said Atmajian. “Even if a guy was looking for it, you would have trouble finding it but the key here is to have listened to the parents.”

Atmajian said he decided to conduct the study after his family was sick in January. He said he also tested positive for antibodies using the same test.

“I realized not only did we have it but my kids had been attending school while they had it,” said Atmajian.

Immanuel Schools worked with the pathologist to collect blood from around 200 parents, staff, and students associated with the school. Atmajian said the test was based on other antibody samples collected in the Valley.

“I found that I was surprised,” he said. “And compared to these other samples, I had tested there was a predominance of positivity.”

The study has not been validated by the FDA or any other medical professionals.

UC Merced Assistant Professor Juris Grasis researches herd immunity. He said there is no substantial evidence people cannot be reinfected and said most medical professionals believe 70% of the population would need to have a vaccine or be infected and recovered to achieve herd immunity.

“What has happened in San Quintin is they have reached about 60% of people who had the virus or hand antibodies against the virus and there are still more infections,” said Grasis. “So there is so much we still don’t know about the virus and how much immunity we need in a population.”

Since the opening, school officials said there have not been any reports of COVID-19 on campus. The Health Department and school will meet back in September to argue if the campus should remain open.

Below you can see the experiment Dr. Paul Atmajian conducted.

