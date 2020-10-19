Immanuel Schools, Fresno County reach agreement in court battle, court docs show

FRESNO COUNTY, California (KSEE/KGPE) — Immanuel Schools and Fresno County have reached a settlement agreement following the school’s refusal to close its doors amid the COVID-19 pandemic, according to court documents.

“The parties to this action have reached a settlement to resolve the action in its entirety,” according to documents from Fresno County Superior Court.

The settlement is unconditional and requests for dismissal of the entire action including the Complaint, the Cross Complaint and the dismissal or abandonment of any pending appeals, will be filed pursuant to the terms of the settlement agreement. Court Documents

The documents still show that an order to show cause for contempt and possible monetary sanctions is set for Tuesday, though, as part of the settlement, “the state and the county have agreed to withdraw their requests for sanctions and litigation costs.”

This is a developing story.

