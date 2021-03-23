Images of infants being raped among the 100 photos and videos found in Fresno man’s possession, deputies say

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) — Fresno County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a man Tuesday after finding more than 100 photos and videos of child pornography, investigators say.

Guadalupe Soto Jr., 26, faces a felony charge of possession of child pornography. Deputies say a tip to the Central Valley Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force led to Soto’s home on the 1400 block of Peach Avenue in Fresno.

Deputies say the more than 100 photos and video found in his possession include images of infants being raped.

Soto has been booked into Fresno County Jail. His bail is set at $51,500.