Images of infants being raped among the 100 photos and videos found in Fresno man’s possession, deputies say

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Guadalupe Soto Jr. photo provided by the Fresno Sheriff’s Office

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) — Fresno County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a man Tuesday after finding more than 100 photos and videos of child pornography, investigators say.

Guadalupe Soto Jr., 26, faces a felony charge of possession of child pornography. Deputies say a tip to the Central Valley Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force led to Soto’s home on the 1400 block of Peach Avenue in Fresno.

Deputies say the more than 100 photos and video found in his possession include images of infants being raped.

Soto has been booked into Fresno County Jail. His bail is set at $51,500.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com