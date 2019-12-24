‘I’m speechless’; Renew a Ride winner is revealed

FRESNO, California (KGPE) – The Martinez family is officially the winner of CBS47’s Renew a Ride.

The emotional reveal Monday was seen live on CBS47.

“I’m speechless…my mom is definitely here with us,” said Sabrina Martinez moments after it was announced she had won the competition.

She told CBS47 that she is responsible for transporting her daughter grandmother, and brother. Without a car, Sabrina had to ask for rides to get them where they needed to go.

Along with our partners, CBS47 renewed a 2015 Hyundai Santa Fe to give away to one deserving family. The Martinez family says winning the car means everything to them.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.