FRESNO, Calif (KSEE/KGPE) – The family for 86 year old Ulysses Carr is holding onto hope after he was last seen more than 30 days ago.

It has been 33 days of heartbreak for the Carr family. Just two weeks after Carr’s disappearance his wife of more than 60 years Lucy Carr died. Eric Carr’s son Ulysses says there wasn’t just one empty seat at Christmas dinner but two this year.

“She just wanted to give up and I’d break down and I told her I would bring my father home for her,” Carr continued, “Coming into this year I was fortunate to have my mother and father unfortunately within two weeks I lost them both.”

86-year-old Ulysses carr was recently diagnosed with Alzheimers and was known to go on mile-long walks every day.

He was last seen the day after thanksgiving leaving his home near muscat and valentine in southwest Fresno. Despite relentless search efforts from multiple law enforcement agencies he has yet to be found.

“We’ve searched a large area so far…we’ve gone as down south as Caruthers as far west as Kerman and then north up to the 180,” said Tony Botti with the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office.

Just days before Lucy Carr’s funeral he hopes to find his dad.

“I’m hoping to bring my father home before then so alive or just a body to get him in the grave with her,” said Carr

If you have any information you are asked to please call the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office.