CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE) – Clovis Police Department giving its two newest staff additions the runaround– and they couldn’t be happier about it.

nineteen-month-old Ryder and two-year-old Bosco are both Belgian Malinois from Slovakia, the newest police k9s on patrol in the city of Clovis.

The dogs were purchased in southern California and were bred for law enforcement. They’re now street ready after an intense six-week course by the Clovis Police Department’s master trainers. “He receives commands in Czech, German, English, and some weird sounds and whistles that he’s picked up that I make,” says Officer Jacob Mulhern, Bosco’s handler and partner.

The K9s have great value in assisting officers on calls, but they’re also valued in the thousands of dollars- more than thirteen thousand each– to purchase, transport, and train. “It’s a night and day difference from the type of dog from when we first got him to now. And I’m excited to see how he continues to progress throughout his career,” says Ryder’s handler and partner, Office Chad Specht.

Special kennels were built to house these dogs at home. The tragic death of Reedley Police K9 on the 4th of July, reinforces the need for proper housing and handling, especially during the extreme heat. “Definitely monitoring your dog. As you get with them longer you kind of monitor and see how they do in the heat and stuff like that,” says Officer Specht

With the addition of Ryder and Bosco, Clovis Police now have 8 dogs on the force; keeping the community safe in a city that’s now become home.

“Even my wife has said he is essentially my dog’s sole mate. I couldn’t picture myself doing this job without him,” says Officer Mulhern.