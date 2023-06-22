FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The “Illuminate Our Pride and Our Mental Health” street festival is coming to Downtown Fresno on Saturday, says the Fresno EOC’s LGBTQ+ Resource Center on Thursday.

According to officials, the event will include local food trucks, and local products available to purchase, as well as opportunities for people to learn about the resources in their community.

There will be a dunk tank featuring staff members from Fresno Economic Opportunities Commission in the early evening, and a drag show with nine individuals walking on stage.

The event will take place on Fulton Street between Fresno and Merced Streets on Saturday from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

Officials say the money raised from the event will be used for the transgender medical needs fund.