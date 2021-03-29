Illegal street racing crackdown in Hanford sees 33 citations in 1 night

HANFORD, California (KGPE) – Another weekend in the Central Valley means another police department conducting operations to crack down on illegal street racing.

“Over the last few months, the gatherings have increased…not only in Hanford but other cities: Visalia, Tulare, Fresno…” said Hanford Police Cpl. Chris Barker.

On Sunday night, the Hanford Police staged a crackdown at the Hanford Mall after seeing social media posts advertising a car event. The enforcement resulted in 33 traffic citations and two towed vehicles.

“We had everything from speeding, tinted windows. Loud exhaust was really common,” Cpl. Barker said.

This is not the first time police have been called to the Hanford Mall. Police received a similar call three weeks previously from concerned citizens eating nearby.

“We were getting calls from patrons over at Applebee’s almost being hit by some of the subjects..doing donuts and such in the parking lot, driving reckless,” he said.

Barker wants to remind locals that if they get caught street racing, watching, or taking part in these activities, consequences include citations, arrests, and involved vehicles being impounded for up to 30 days. The police department adds that there will be more operations like this as the weather warms up.