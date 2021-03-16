Illegal Marijuana growth leads to dead wildlife, state says

LOS BANOS, California (KSEE/KGPE)- A raid was conducted after an illegal marijuana growth site was linked to several dead birds, according to the California Department of Fish and Wildlife.

Dangerous pesticides filled the area leading wildlife officers to find a house filled with cannabis plants and a thousand more being prepared to plant.

“This type of activity is a huge public safety threat and detrimental to the extensive bird population that rely on natural resources of this property,” said David Bess, CDFW Deputy Director and Chief of the Law Enforcement Division.

The surrounding area where the growth site was found is home to dozen of wildlife species and native plants.

The growth site, which included a house, was set up to cover up the marijuana plants using PVC pipes along the house and plastic tarps.

“This brazen attempt to hide in plain sight on CDFW property is a perfect example of the lengths people will go to grow illegal cannabis,” said Bess.

Two suspects were arrested, one of the suspects was armed with a semi-automatic rifle and the other with a pellet pistol.

At least 2,560 lbs. of chemical waste was removed from the property.

Both suspects are being charged with eight felonies and 15 misdemeanors with the Merced County District Attorney’s office.