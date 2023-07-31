FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno City Councilmember Garry Bredefeld is calling for immediate and full transparency and accountability from Fresno County and their Department of Public Health following revelations about an illegal biological COVID lab discovered in Reedley.

An investigation into a Reedley warehouse uncovered a large-scale illegal medical lab complete with bioengineered mice, infectious agents, nearly 30 refrigerators and freezers some of which were non-operational, incubators.

Both Reedley City Manager Nicole Zieba and Fresno County Department of Public Health Joe Prado have reminded the public that the biohazard material was contained and disposed of properly – and at the moment there is no real public concern.

However, officials say biohazard material may have been improperly disposed of prior to the involvement of the Fresno County Department of Public Health.

Additionally, all the mice inside the lab had to be humanely euthanized.

