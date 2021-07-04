Illegal fireworks light up Fresno skyline on July 4th

FRESNO, California. (KSEE/KGPE) – The skies above Fresno are aglow with illegal firework displays on the Fourth of July.

Video from the Eyewitness News Skycam has captured hundreds of illegal air fireworks erupting in the southeast part of the city.

Over the last month, law enforcement agencies throughout the Central Valley have been cracking down on residents caught selling or using illegal fireworks.

The Fresno Police Department and Fresno Fire Department have teamed up to form a fireworks task force ahead of the holiday weekend.

Since the operation started on June 11, the task force has taken over 1,500 pounds of illegal fireworks of the streets.

On July 4th, 2020, the department responded to 135 fires, pummeling their already high average of 20 daily.