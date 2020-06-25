Illegal fireworks in western Fresno County could cost more than $1,000 in fines – and jail time

Local News

Thousands Attend 26th Annual Selma Fireworks Show_20150704063014

KERMAN, California (KSEE/KGPE) – Police officers warn residents in western Fresno County to only use legal fireworks – or face more than $1,000 in fines and possibly jail time.

Both Kerman Police Department and the North Central Fire Protection District will be paroling the area on the lookout for illegal fireworks.

The advice, issued just over a week before the 4th of July holiday, reminds locals in the cities of Kerman, Biola, and the surrounding area of Fresno County, to only use fireworks marked “Safe and Sane.”

Officers warn that anyone cited or arrested for illegal fireworks violations may receive a fine of up to $1,250, sentenced to six months in jail, or both.

