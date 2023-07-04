FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The City of Fresno sparkled in the night as numerous illegal aerial fireworks were shot into the air Tuesday evening.

YourCentralValley.com’s SkyCam caught the many displays of sparkling light in the surrounding area.

As mesmerizing as these displays of exploding light may be, fire, police, and medical agencies heavily discourage the use of illegal fireworks.

Fresno officials say fines can reach up to $5,000 for possessing illegal fireworks and if they damage a home it could result in jail time.