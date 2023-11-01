MADERA, Calif. (KGPE/KSEE) – The CAL FIRE Madera – Mariposa -Merced Unit says they will be conducting a vegetation management burn on Wednesday.

Crooks Mountain Vegetation Management Project (VMP) burning is scheduled to conclude Wednesday evening. Crews will be staffing the VMP for the next several days. The VMP burn will take place along Road 619 in the Crooks Mountain area. Smoke will be visible in eastern Madera County.

The management fire will be used to reduce noxious weeds, reduce fuel loading, ladder fuels, and promote native grasses.

The objective said by CAL Fire is to burn approximately 450 acres to continue the reduction of fuels in the fuel break and increase fire protection.

This burn also provides firefighters the opportunity to train and accrue live fire experience while learning safe, effective fire suppression techniques.

