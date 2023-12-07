FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE/KSEE) – Santa Clauses are coming to town, more specifically the city of Fresno, on Saturday for the second annual Santa Pub Crawl.

This is an event that allows people to dress up as Santa Claus in their own way and hop to different venues in the Tower District in Fresno hosted by the Tower District Marketing Committee.

Organizers say those who are 21 and older, can purchase a wristband for $10 for access to drink specials, prioritized drink service, prize drawing for Santa Costumes, no cover charges into participating venues, and skipping the lines.

Venues that are included in this event are The Lincoln Pub, Banzai Japanese Bar, Splash Video Dance Bar, Bobby Salazar’s, Lucy’s Lounge, FAB, Sequoia Brewing Co. Goldsteins, The Howling Wolf, and India’s Oven.

If you need a ride, organizers say the Tower District now has free rides on the City of Fresno’s new Fresno Hop Trolly system from 5 p.m. to 1 a.m. that can get you safely to the crawl and back home with stops in The Tower District, Fresno City College, Fresno State’s Campus Pointe and Downtown.

Check-in will begin at The Lincoln Pub at 609 E Olive, Fresno 93728.

The second annual Santa Pub Crawl in Tower District will be on Dec. 9 from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.

To purchase a wristband click here.