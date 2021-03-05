If you qualify to get a COVID-19 vaccine shot, here’s where to get one in Fresno County

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Here is a map of where qualifying Fresno County residents can receive a COVID-19 vaccine shot.
Mass Vaccination Sites:
The Big Fresno Fair – 1121 S Chance Ave., Fresno, CA 93702
If you qualify, schedule your appointment via MyTurn. Residents who do not have internet access can call MyTurn at 1-833-422-4255.
Free parking is available in the carnival parking lot. Please enter through the Kings Canyon Ave. entrance to the carnival parking lot. The clinic will be held in the Agriculture Building (see yellow stars and arrows on the Fresno Fairgrounds Map.)
Reedley College – 995 North Reed Ave., Reedley, CA 93654
If you qualify, schedule your appointment via OPTUMServe. Individuals who do not have internet access can call the OPTUMServe at 1-877-218-0381.
Free parking is available in parking lot B. Please enter through Manning Avenue. The clinic will be held in the Gym (see red stars and arrows on the Reedley College Map.)
Sierra Pacific Orthopedics Clinic (SPOC) – 1270 E. Spruce Ave., Fresno CA 93720
This is a drive-thru vaccination site. If you qualify, schedule your appointment via PrepMod using the link found below.
Confirm eligibility and complete the required forms prior to your appointment. Be prepared to follow traffic pattern (see blue star and flow pattern on the SPOC Map.)
For more information, visit SPOCs webpage.
COVID-19 Equity Project (CEP) – 550 E. Shaw Ave., Fresno, CA 93710
This is a drive-thru and “first come, first served” vaccine site located across from the Fashion Fair Mall. Drive-thru line starts on Mariposa Ave. next to Men’s Wearhouse. Please do not block traffic, driveways or streets (see stars and flow pattern on the CEP Map).
For more information, visit CEPs webpage.
African American Coalition – Gaston Middle School – 1100 E. Church Ave., Fresno, CA 93706
If you qualify, call to schedule your appointment at 559-312-8044.
Vaccination event will take place in the gymnasium. Be prepared to wait in line.
Pharmacies
Vons Pharmacy
- Vons #2701 3100 Fowler Ave. Clovis, CA 93611
CVS Pharmacy
- CVS Store #09537 1325 W. Shields Ave. Fresno, CA 93705
- CVS Store #09129 1302 Fulton Mall Fresno, CA 93721
- CVS Store #07553 3011 E. Shields Ave. Fresno, CA 93726
- CVS Store #06772 4987 N. Fresno St. Fresno, CA 93726
Rite Aid Pharmacy
- Rite Aid Store #05862 1210 N. Blackstone Ave. Fresno, CA 93703
- Rite Aid Store #05861 4224 E. Shields Ave. Fresno, CA 93726
- Rite Aid Store #05872 5574 E. Kings Canyon Ave. Fresno, CA 93727
- Rite Aid Store #06476 2990 E. Nees Ave. Fresno, CA 93720
- Rite Aid Store #04072 2020 E. Copper Ave. Fresno, CA 93730
- Rite Aid Store #06378 8027 N. Cedar Ave. Fresno, CA 93720
- Rite Aid Store #06295 1101 Fresno Street Fresno, CA 93706
- Rite Aid Store #05865 2011 W. Shaw Ave. Fresno, CA 93711
- Rite Aid Store #05869 3795 W. Shields Ave. Fresno, CA 93722
- Rite Aid Store #06289 4593 N. Cedar Ave. Fresno, CA 93726
- Rite Aid Store #05863 6074 N. First Ave. Fresno, CA 93710
- Rite Aid Store #05858 1721 E. Manning Ave. Reedley, CA 93654
- Rite Aid Store #05860 2640 Floral Ave. Selma, CA 93662
- Rite Aid Store #05853 456 S. Madera Ave. Kerman, CA 93630
Walgreens Pharmacy
- Walgreens Store #7830 205 W. Shaw Ave. Clovis, CA 93612
- Walgreens Store #10334 1790 Shaw Ave. Clovis, CA 93611
- Walgreens Store #6387 1815 Herndon Ave. Clovis, CA 93611
- Walgreens Store #6082 626 S. Clovis Ave. Fresno, CA 93727
- Walgreens Store #13871 1016 W. Shaw Ave. Fresno, CA 93711
- Walgreens Store #5847 610 E. Nees Ave. Fresno, CA 93720
- Walgreens Store #10243 2420 N. Blackstone Ave. Fresno, CA 93703
- Walgreens Store #6386 4810 E. Kings Canyon Rd. Fresno, CA 93727
- Walgreens Store #7266 8975 N. Chestnut Ave. Fresno, CA 93720
- Walgreens Store #12574 1219 N. Cedar Ave. Fresno, CA 93703
- Walgreens Store #10335 2424 N. Brawley Ave. Fresno, CA 93722
- Walgreens Store #11877 4771 W. Ashlan Ave. Fresno, CA 93722
- Walgreens Store #9702 5785 N. First St Fresno, CA 9371
- Walgreens Store #12707 4172 N. First St Fresno, CA 93726
- Walgreens Store #6942 6010 N. Figarden Dr Fresno, CA 93722
- Walgreens Store #7204 7015 N. West Ave. Fresno, CA 93711
- Walgreens Store #9815 988 Sierra St Kingsburg, CA 93631
- Walgreens Store #12298 852 E. Manning Ave. Reedley, CA 93654
- Walgreens Store #12282 2589 Jensen Ave. Sanger, CA 93657
- Walgreens Store #12337 2795 Floral Ave. Selma, CA 93662
Other Vaccination Sites
- Valley Health Team – Clovis 180 W. Shaw Suite B Clovis, CA 93612 (559) 203-6600
- Aria Health Centers – Coalinga 191 E. Polk St. Coalinga, CA 93210 (559) 935-2100
- Valley Health Team – Sablan – Firebaugh 927 O St. Firebaugh, CA 93622 (559) 659-3037
- United Health Centers – Fowler 106 E. Main Street Fowler, CA 93625 (800) 492-4227 or www.unitedhealthcenters.org/vaccine
- Aria Health Centers – Fowler 210 E. Merced St. Fowler, CA 93625 (559) 834-5341
- Dr. Harry Chen 128 N. 6th St. Fowler, CA 93625 (559) 653-3260
- Valley Health Team – Central Fresno 4711 W Ashlan Ave. Fresno, CA 93722 (559) 203-6660
- Sequoia Pace 1649 Van Ness Fresno, CA 93721 (800) 637-3187
- UCSF Fresno 550 E. Shaw Ave. Fresno, CA 93710 www.fresno.ucsf.edu/cep/
- AFC Urgent Care 3656 W. Shaw Fresno, CA 93711 (559) 388-8430 or www.afcurgentcarefresno.com
- Clinica Sierra Vista (Orange and Butler) 1350 S. Orange Fresno, CA 93721 www.clinicasierravista.org
- United Health Centers – Tuolumne 2630 Tuolumne Ave. Fresno, CA 93721 (800) 492-4227 or www.unitedhealthcenters.org/vaccine
- United Health Centers – Milburn 6810 N. Milburn Fresno, CA 93722 (800) 492-4227 or www.unitedhealthcenters.org/vaccine
- United Health Centers – Bullard 1780 E. Bullard Ave. Fresno, CA 93710 (800) 492-4227 or www.unitedhealthcenters.org/vaccine
- Sang Pediatrics 1122 S. St. Suite 102 Fresno, CA 93721 (559) 268-1737
- Fresno Nephrology Group 568 E. Herndon Ave. Suite 201 Fresno, CA 93720 MayC@TheNephrologyGroupInc.com
- St. Agnes 1303 E. Herndon Ave. Fresno, CA 93720 www.samc.com/coronavirus/covid-vaccine-requests
- Kaiser Permanente 7300 N. Fresno St. Fresno, CA 93720 (866) 454-8855
- Omni Family Health 4844 First Street Suite 104 Fresno, CA 93726 (800) 300-6664
- Family HealthCare Network 290 N. Wayte Ln Fresno, CA 93701 (866) 342-6012
- United Health Centers – Huron 17008 13th St. Huron, CA 93234 (800) 492-4227 or www.unitedhealthcenters.org/vaccine
- Valley Health Team – Kerman 449 S. Madera Ave. Kerman, CA 93630 (559) 364-2970
- United Health Centers – Kerman 517 S. Madera Ave. Kerman, CA 93630 (800) 492-4227 or www.unitedhealthcenters.org/vaccine
- Valley Health Team – Kingsburg 1250 Smith St. Kingsburg, CA 93631 (559) 326-5320
- United Health Centers – Mendota 121 Barboza St. Mendota, CA 93640 (800) 492-4227 or www.unitedhealthcenters.org/vaccine
- United Health Centers – Orange Cove 445 11th St. Orange Cove, CA 93646 (800) 492-4227 or www.unitedhealthcenters.org/vaccine
- United Health Centers – Parlier 429 E. Manning Ave. Parlier, CA 93648 (800) 492-4227 or www.unitedhealthcenters.org/vaccine
- Adventist Health Reedley 372 W. Cypress Reedley, CA 93654 www.adventisthealth.org/central-valley/
- United Health Centers – Reedley 17890 E. Manning Ave Reedley, CA 93654 (800) 492-4227 or www.unitedhealthcenters.org/vaccine
- Aria Health Centers – Riverdale 3554 W. Mt. Whitney Ave. Riverdale, CA 93656 (559) 867-4000
- Valley Health Team – San Joaquin 21890 W. Colorado Ave. San Joaquin, CA 93660 (559) 693-2462
- United Health Centers – Sanger Jen 2502 Jensen Ave. Sanger, CA 93657 (800)492-4227 or www.unitedhealthcenters.org/vaccine
- United Health Centers – Sanger 7th 1570 7th St. Sanger, CA 93656 (800) 492-4227 or www.unitedhealthcenters.org/vaccine
- Adventist Health Selma 1141 Rose Ave Selma, CA 93662 www.adventisthealth.org/central-valley/
- United Health Centers – Selma HL 2705 S. Highland Ave. Selma, CA 93662 (800) 492-4227 or www.unitedhealthcenters.org/vaccine
- United Health Centers – Selma R 1201 Rose Ave. Selma, CA 93662 (800) 492-4227 or www.unitedhealthcenters.org/vaccine
- Dr. Ochoa Family Clinic 3275 McCall Ave. Suite 102 Selma, CA 93662 (559) 896-3808