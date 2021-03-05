If you qualify to get a COVID-19 vaccine shot, here’s where to get one in Fresno County

FILE – In this Friday, Jan. 15, 2021 file photo, a syringe filled with the a COVID-19 vaccine is seen alongside its batch number and a patient’s vaccination card at a vaccination site in the East Harlem neighborhood of New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Here is a map of where qualifying Fresno County residents can receive a COVID-19 vaccine shot.

Mass Vaccination Sites:

The Big Fresno Fair – 1121 S Chance Ave., Fresno, CA 93702

If you qualify, schedule your appointment via MyTurn. Residents who do not have internet access can call MyTurn at 1-833-422-4255.

Free parking is available in the carnival parking lot. Please enter through the Kings Canyon Ave. entrance to the carnival parking lot. The clinic will be held in the Agriculture Building (see yellow stars and arrows on the Fresno Fairgrounds Map.)

Reedley College – 995 North Reed Ave., Reedley, CA 93654

If you qualify, schedule your appointment via OPTUMServe. Individuals who do not have internet access can call the OPTUMServe at 1-877-218-0381.

Free parking is available in parking lot B. Please enter through Manning Avenue. The clinic will be held in the Gym (see red stars and arrows on the Reedley College Map.)

Sierra Pacific Orthopedics Clinic (SPOC) – 1270 E. Spruce Ave., Fresno CA 93720

This is a drive-thru vaccination site. If you qualify, schedule your appointment via PrepMod using the link found below.

Confirm eligibility and complete the required forms prior to your appointment. Be prepared to follow traffic pattern (see blue star and flow pattern on the SPOC Map.)

For more information, visit SPOCs webpage.

COVID-19 Equity Project (CEP) – 550 E. Shaw Ave., Fresno, CA 93710

This is a drive-thru and “first come, first served” vaccine site located across from the Fashion Fair Mall. Drive-thru line starts on Mariposa Ave. next to Men’s Wearhouse. Please do not block traffic, driveways or streets (see stars and flow pattern on the CEP Map).

For more information, visit CEPs webpage.

African American Coalition – Gaston Middle School – 1100 E. Church Ave., Fresno, CA 93706

If you qualify, call to schedule your appointment at 559-312-8044.

Vaccination event will take place in the gymnasium. Be prepared to wait in line.

Pharmacies

Vons Pharmacy

Registration

Vons #2701 3100 Fowler Ave. Clovis, CA 93611

CVS Pharmacy

Registration

CVS Store #09537 1325 W. Shields Ave. Fresno, CA 93705

CVS Store #09129 1302 Fulton Mall Fresno, CA 93721

CVS Store #07553 3011 E. Shields Ave. Fresno, CA 93726

CVS Store #06772 4987 N. Fresno St. Fresno, CA 93726

Rite Aid Pharmacy

Registration

Rite Aid Store #05862 1210 N. Blackstone Ave. Fresno, CA 93703

Rite Aid Store #05861 4224 E. Shields Ave. Fresno, CA 93726

Rite Aid Store #05872 5574 E. Kings Canyon Ave. Fresno, CA 93727

Rite Aid Store #06476 2990 E. Nees Ave. Fresno, CA 93720

Rite Aid Store #04072 2020 E. Copper Ave. Fresno, CA 93730

Rite Aid Store #06378 8027 N. Cedar Ave. Fresno, CA 93720

Rite Aid Store #06295 1101 Fresno Street Fresno, CA 93706

Rite Aid Store #05865 2011 W. Shaw Ave. Fresno, CA 93711

Rite Aid Store #05869 3795 W. Shields Ave. Fresno, CA 93722

Rite Aid Store #06289 4593 N. Cedar Ave. Fresno, CA 93726

Rite Aid Store #05863 6074 N. First Ave. Fresno, CA 93710

Rite Aid Store #05858 1721 E. Manning Ave. Reedley, CA 93654

Rite Aid Store #05860 2640 Floral Ave. Selma, CA 93662

Rite Aid Store #05853 456 S. Madera Ave. Kerman, CA 93630

Walgreens Pharmacy

Registration

Walgreens Store #7830 205 W. Shaw Ave. Clovis, CA 93612

Walgreens Store #10334 1790 Shaw Ave. Clovis, CA 93611

Walgreens Store #6387 1815 Herndon Ave. Clovis, CA 93611

Walgreens Store #6082 626 S. Clovis Ave. Fresno, CA 93727

Walgreens Store #13871 1016 W. Shaw Ave. Fresno, CA 93711

Walgreens Store #5847 610 E. Nees Ave. Fresno, CA 93720

Walgreens Store #10243 2420 N. Blackstone Ave. Fresno, CA 93703

Walgreens Store #6386 4810 E. Kings Canyon Rd. Fresno, CA 93727

Walgreens Store #7266 8975 N. Chestnut Ave. Fresno, CA 93720

Walgreens Store #12574 1219 N. Cedar Ave. Fresno, CA 93703

Walgreens Store #10335 2424 N. Brawley Ave. Fresno, CA 93722

Walgreens Store #11877 4771 W. Ashlan Ave. Fresno, CA 93722

Walgreens Store #9702 5785 N. First St Fresno, CA 9371

Walgreens Store #12707 4172 N. First St Fresno, CA 93726

Walgreens Store #6942 6010 N. Figarden Dr Fresno, CA 93722

Walgreens Store #7204 7015 N. West Ave. Fresno, CA 93711

Walgreens Store #9815 988 Sierra St Kingsburg, CA 93631

Walgreens Store #12298 852 E. Manning Ave. Reedley, CA 93654

Walgreens Store #12282 2589 Jensen Ave. Sanger, CA 93657

Walgreens Store #12337 2795 Floral Ave. Selma, CA 93662

Other Vaccination Sites