If you get this color rose on Valentine’s Day, you might be getting ‘friend-zoned’

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — This Valentine’s Day, a trip to the local flower shop may seem pricier compared to previous years, that’s because flowers are in short supply, adding to the growing effects of the nationwide supply chain crisis.

According to the International Floral Trading Organization, 247,717 jobs in the floral industry were cut between 2019 to 2021. Prices of higher-end flowers, such as specific types of roses have also jumped as high as 90%.

Rosie Torres has been a florist for over 30 years and operated her brick-and-mortar store in Downtown Fresno for 17 years, and she says she has felt the pinch of the supply chain crisis and inflation as well.

“For importing, especially on our shipments, they have tripled in price for shipping, that’s for sure,” says Torres.

On Valentine’s morning, Torres came in early at 5:00 a.m. to work on fulfilling nearly 100 pre-orders placed for Valentine’s Day alone.

What do the different colors of roses mean?

Depending on the love language you want to tell this Valentine’s Day, the color of the roses you get your special somebody might tell you something about your current relationship.

Here are the most common types of roses purchased on Feb 14 and what they mean:

Red roses: Symbolizes a passionate love for your partner.

White roses: Symbolizes purity and innocence or a new beginning and a fresh start.

Pink roses: Symbolizes happiness, grace and gentleness.

Yellow roses: Symbolizes a relationship marked in friendship.

Many consider yellow roses a sign you are getting ‘friend-zoned.’

However, Torres says no matter the color of flowers you receive, it’s the thought that counts.