FRESNO, Calif. (KPGE/KSEE) – Community Media Access Collaborative (CMAC) is hosting a fundraiser called, “CMAC ‘N Cheese!” on Saturday at their downtown studio.

Organizers say for attendees to get ready for a night filled with cheesy bites, beer and wine, live music, exclusive behind-the-scenes tours of CMAC’s studio and recording spaces and more.

In partnership with Fresno Street Eats, CMAC says guests can sample cheesy foods from several local food trucks

Tickets are $50 and can be purchased through CMAC – 1 ticket includes:

Entrance to the event

Four food vouchers

Two drink vouchers

The CMAC staff says the funds raised will directly contribute to CMAC’s mission of providing media resources and training to the community, enabling them to share their unique stories and voices.

This fundraiser will take place on Nov. 4 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at CMAC, 1555 Van Ness Avenue. Fresno, CA 93721.