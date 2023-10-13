ATWATER, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Merced County Sheriff’s office is telling drivers to find an alternate route Friday, as there will be a change to the flow of traffic for the Atwater High School Falcon’s Homecoming Parade.

Organizers say the parade will travel from Elm Avenue down to Winton Way.

The Sheriff’s office says that every intersection from Elm Avenue to Camellia Drive will be closed from 3:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

In addition, officials say any shopping plaza driveways that exit to Winton Way will be closed.

The parade will start at 3:30 p.m. on October 13th. For more information visit Atwater High School’s Facebook.