FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – If you plan on going to Los Angeles Friday from the Central Valley it may take you a while.

Caltrans says Highway 5 over the Grapevine closed around 2:00 a.m. in both directions due to snowfall. The duration of the closure is unknown.

Caltrans says restrictions are in place on Highway 58 following multiple traffic incidents. The route between Towerline Road and Exit 172 is open – but CHP is escorting vehicles in both directions over Tehachapi Pass.

State officials say there were multiple crashes and ice and snow impacting travel on Highway 58.

Drivers are warned that traffic will move slowly at first – and are being reminded by state officials to slow down and create enough space between vehicles when driving in slick conditions.

Caltrans is asking you to limit your non-essential travel. The alternative route from the Central Valley to Los Angeles is Highway 41 south to Highway 101.

This is a developing story.