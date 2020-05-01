‘If there’s coffee I’m here’; Tower District business adapts for curbside pickup

FRESNO, California (KSEE) – Hi-Top Coffee in Fresno’s Tower District is getting a second chance and opening up their doors for curbside pickup.

Barista Madison Beard said making the decision to close shop was tough.

“We were trying to close to flatten the curve as much as we could,” said Beard. “But, out of necessity, we needed to open up and do to-go for our customers.”

Beard said they applied for the City of Fresno’s small business loan and the federal small business loan, but only received money from the federal government.

“The Fresno one we didn’t end up getting,” said Beard. “But, we did get a little from the federal, a little bit.”

So, they prepared to open up shop providing drink orders to go.

“So currently we are just doing our normal menu. Not food,” said Beard. “But, we are doing our drink menu like lattes cappuccinos, iced lattes, all of it so yeah we are doing that.”

Elias Mahmood saw Hi-Top was back open for to-go orders and decided to check them out.

“Anytime I get the chance I’ll support,” said Mahmood. “I am kind of a coffee-feen so if there’s coffee I’m here.”

Mahmood said seeing numerous small businesses close is difficult – but he is happy this one is back open for business.

“I’m excited. I like supporting small businesses and to see small businesses starting to open up again is super nice,” said Mahmood.

Hi-Top Coffee will be open for pickup orders from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m., Thursday through Sunday.

