FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Monique Contreraz, 29, was killed in a hit-and-run incident early Friday morning. According to Fresno police, she was stuck under a pick-up truck and dragged for 8 miles.

“It wasn’t fair. He could’ve at least stopped,” said Tailor Sanchez, who met Contreraz when they were teenagers in a group home. “She was my first, great love of my life.”

Sanchez said they dated for three years and stayed friends.

“When we were homeless together we didn’t have much to eat. She would give me the last of the food and she would stay up at night just so I could sleep so she could take care of me,” she recalled.

Police say Contreraz was walking her dog and crossing the street on Milburn and Herndon avenues on Friday around 2:00 a.m when Shawn Ginder, 38, hit her and continued driving. She was trapped under his pick-up truck for 8 miles according to investigators.

“She died the same way her mom did,” said Sanchez. “Her mom was hit by a car and was dragged too.”

“Dragged her — like, could you be any more gruesome? If you hit someone, stop,” said Heidi Phipps, who said she also met Contreraz in foster care growing up.

“She and I were so close,” explained Phipps. Everyone thought that we were sisters.”

Contreraz’s loved ones are calling for justice.

“She didn’t deserve what happened to her. She was a very good person who was down on her luck,” said Sanchez. “Was there a chance that if he’d stopped — would she have survived? These are questions that keep me up at night and they probably always will now.”

Ginder was arrested in Madera county on Friday night after police say he jumped out of a second-story window trying to escape. Police say he was seriously injured.

“He took a piece of everyone’s heart. It was just heartbreaking,” said Phipps.

“She deserves to be remembered as a great human being full of love and kindness,” said Sanchez, who also called for more resources for those experiencing homelessness as Contreraz did.