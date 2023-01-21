MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The 22-year-old woman who was killed after being involved in a head-on collision in Merced has been identified as Sinthia Fernandez of San Jose, according to the Merced County Sheriff’s Office.

According to the California Highway Patrol, Thursday morning Fernandez was driving southbound on Gurr Road along with a 24-year-old man driving his truck northbound.

For an unknown reason, officials say Fernandez veered into the direct path of the truck and crashed. Her car overturned on its roof and the truck landed in a nearby canal.

CHP says medical professionals tended to Fernandez’s injuries once they arrived, but she eventually succumbed to her injuries. The man had minor injuries and refused medical treatment.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.