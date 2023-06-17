FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The woman killed in a boating accident Friday night at Pine Flat Lake has been identified by the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say the boat she was riding in struck a log in the water around 8:15 p.m.

Investigators say the collision knocked her unconscious, and caused several people on board to be thrown around.

Deputies were already patrolling the lake, and were able to respond to the call quickly and administer CPR, however, authorities say she did not survive.

The woman has been identified as Neva Marlene Klomp, 67, of Clovis, but was commonly known by her middle name of Marlene.

The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office is warning boaters of floating debris in waterways and advises it would be best to have someone serve as a lookout for hazards.

Deputies also remind boaters that they must travel 5 mph or less after sunset.