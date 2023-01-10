CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A woman involved in a Clovis traffic collision who died three days after the incident was identified by the Fresno County Coroner’s Office on Tuesday, according to the Clovis Police Department.

According to officials, 56-year-old Lisa Booth was hit by a van near Nees and Peach Avenues on Friday shortly after 6:30 a.m., officers and paramedics arrived at the scene and the pedestrian was transported in critical condition, according to the police.

Authorities say the driver of a small utility van remained at the scene and cooperated with the investigation and that neither alcohol nor drugs were not suspected to be a factor in the incident.

Additionally, members of the Collision Reconstruction Unit (CRU) were called to help with the investigation.

CRU officials said the initial investigation showed that Lisa Booth was on the south side of Nees Avenue crossing Peach in the marked crosswalk and the driver was making a southbound turn onto Peach from eastbound Nees.

The Fresno County Coroner’s office say the 56-year-old passed away on Monday from her injuries. The incident remains an active investigation.