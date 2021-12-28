IDENTIFIED: Woman struck and killed by vehicle on Highway 99

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Officials from the Fresno County Coroner’s office have identified the woman struck and killed by a vehicle on Sunday.

Rachel Westfall, 41 of Fresno, was identified as the woman killed in a collision on Highway 99 near Belmont Avenue Sunday night.

Around 6:00 p.m., someone called 9-1-1 to report that Westfall was walking along the right shoulder of the highway. Within minutes, several more people had placed emergency calls to report that Westfall was walking across the highway.

Westfall reportedly started crawling around the highway as she tried to gather up all of her belongings that spilled out of the suitcase into the road.

At that time, authorities say she was hit by another car and received fatal injuries to her head and body.

Investigators say the driver of the vehicle was cooperative with authorities.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com