IDENTIFIED: Woman struck and killed by vehicle on Highway 99

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Officials from the Fresno County Coroner’s office have identified the woman struck and killed by a vehicle on Sunday.

Rachel Westfall, 41 of Fresno, was identified as the woman killed in a collision on Highway 99 near Belmont Avenue Sunday night.

Around 6:00 p.m., someone called 9-1-1 to report that Westfall was walking along the right shoulder of the highway. Within minutes, several more people had placed emergency calls to report that Westfall was walking across the highway.

Westfall reportedly started crawling around the highway as she tried to gather up all of her belongings that spilled out of the suitcase into the road.

At that time, authorities say she was hit by another car and received fatal injuries to her head and body.

Investigators say the driver of the vehicle was cooperative with authorities.