FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno County Coroner has identified the person who died in a crash in Fresno County.

The Coroner says 32-year-old Yadira Ruby Pineda of Selma died in the crash.

CHP says Pineda died and others were injured after a car crash in Fresno County took place Wednesday evening, according to the California Highway Patrol.

CHP says around 5:45 p.m. they responded to the area of Clovis and American avenues for a multiple-car collision.

Upon arrival, officers say they found a Honda Civic had rear-ended a box truck. The Honda was believed to be going at a high rate of speed at the time of the collision.

Officials say the driver of the Honda identified by CHP as Jesus Acevedo-Arana was transported to a local hospital with major injuries whereas Pineda who was a passenger died at the scene.

CHP says alcohol is suspected to be a factor in this crash and Acevedo-Arana was arrested.

The occupants of the box truck were said to have reported minor injuries.