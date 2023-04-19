FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 51-year-old woman who was walking her dog was killed in a vehicle crash in rural eastern Fresno County on Wednesday, officials with the California Highway Patrol (CHP) say.

According to the preliminary investigation by the CHP, a 45-year-old man was driving a Chevrolet Silverado truck eastbound on Clinton Avenue at an undetermined speed. At the same time, a 51-year-old woman from Selma was walking her dog along the north side of the paved roadway of Clinton Avenue, west of Greenwood Avenue.

As the vehicle approached the pedestrian’s location, the driver allowed his vehicle to veer to the left directly in the direction of the pedestrian and the front of the truck struck the pedestrian and her dog causing both to be propelled into an open field of the roadway, CHP officials say.

Following the impact, the driver of the Chevrolet came to a stop, reported the incident and immediately began CPR on the pedestrian until emergency medical assistance arrived, according to the authorities. The woman was later pronounced dead at the scene. Her dog also sustained major injury and was transported to the Fresno County SPCA for medical attention.

The woman has since been identified by the Fresno County Coroner’s Office as 51-year-old Ana Ortega of Sanger.

CHP officials say the driver was cooperative with the investigation and alcohol and/or drugs were not a factor in the crash.