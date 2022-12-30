FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The woman killed in a Fresno County crash on Thursday has been identified, according to the Fresno County Coroner’s Office.

22-year-old Yi Yan was ejected from the car and pronounced dead at the scene by officials. The Coroner’s Office says she is from China and was an international student studying at UC Davis.

CHP says on Thursday at around 3:30 p.m. officers responded to a crash on San Benito Avenue west of Panoche Road. Investigators say a 20-year-old man from Davis was driving a Mercedes GCL 300 in light rain southbound on San Benito Avenue. Due to speed and wet roadways, he was unable to control his car, veered to the right, and overturned into a dirt field.

Officers say the four other passengers, ranging in age from 20 to 25, suffered moderate to major injuries.

The California Highway Patrol says neither drugs nor alcohol are contributing factors to the crash. It is suspected that Yan was not wearing a seatbelt. The investigation is ongoing.