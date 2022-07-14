Photo of the scene near Manning and Marks avenues. (KSEE/KGPE)

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The woman who was killed after officers say a semi-truck crashed into her car in Fresno County was identified by the Fresno County Coroner’s Office on Thursday.

According to the CHP, on Wednesday evening the 71-year-old driver had stopped at the intersection of Manning and Marks avenues before proceeding into the intersection, ending up in the path of the oncoming semi-truck which crashed into the vehicle. The driver of the car was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officials say the driver killed was 71-year-old Guillermina Carapia Lara of Fresno.

The driver of the truck wasn’t injured. The cause of the crash is still under investigation.