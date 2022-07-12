FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 41-year-old woman died following a two-vehicle crash outside Mendota last week, according to the Fresno County Coroner’s Office.

On July 5, officials say 41-year-old Dolores Llamas Martinez of Fresno was in a sedan that came to a stop at Highway 33 and Panoche Road. As the sedan then entered the intersection it was struck by a minivan traveling southbound on Highway 33.

Martinez was in the front passenger seat of the sedan and was wearing a seatbelt. She sustained serious injuries in the crash and was airlifted to the hospital where she later passed away.

The names of the other people involved in the crash have not been released.