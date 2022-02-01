IDENTIFIED: Woman killed in Fresno County crash named

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The woman killed in a Fresno County crash Monday evening was identified by the Fresno County Coroner’s Office.

Officials announced Tuesday that 47-year-old Shamone Tshimika of Fresno was the person killed when the minivan she was driving was broadsided by a sedan.

According to the CHP, the minivan was struck by the sedan as the minivan was pulling out of a vineyard in the area of Clovis and Manning avenues. The identity of the sedan driver has not been officially released.

There were no passengers in either vehicle.