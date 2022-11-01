FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Authorities have identified a woman who was killed in a rollover crash on a highway in Fresno on Monday.

Officials with the Fresno County Coroner’s Office said 55-year-old Latricia McCloud died in a crash near Highway 99 and Jensen Avenue.

Around 12:50 p.m., officers with the California Highway Patrol were called out to the area for a report of a car crash.

When officers arrived, they found McCloud suffering from serious injuries inside of her SUV on the right shoulder of the Jensen Avenue off-ramp.

Officials said McCloud died of her injuries at the scene of the crash.

While investigating, officers said they learned that McCloud was trying to exit the highway when her SUV veered onto the shoulder.

Investigators said McCloud’s vehicle overturned and end up on its side on the off-ramp.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation, but officers said they do not believe drugs or alcohol were involved.