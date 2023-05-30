SELMA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The passenger of the car which crashed against a home in Selma was identified as 24-year-old Kassandra Gaona, officials say.

According to the Fresno County Coroner’s Office, Kassandra Gaona was found dead after a rollover crash ended with the car landing in the front bedroom of a Selma home near east Dinuba and Francher Avenue around 4:00 a.m. on Sunday morning.

Officials stated that the two people at the time of the crash were ejected after the car rolled over. Investigators are trying to find out what led to the crash.

CHP stated that the accident occurred because the car was traveling at a high rate of speed, the driver lost control of the car and crashed into another car as well as a telephone pole before going airborne.

The condition of the other person involved in the crash remains unknown.