FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The person who was killed in a two-vehicle collision that injured three adults and four children in Fresno County Wednesday morning has been identified, according to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office.

According to officials, CHP responded to a major injury collision around 10:00 a.m. on Jefferson Avenue and Clovis Avenue. An initial investigation showed that a Chevy Malibu with only a driver was traveling southbound on Clovis Avenue. For reasons yet to be determined, a Mercedes Benz with three adults and four children inside was either on Clovis Avenue traveling northbound or made a u-turn in front of the Malibu, or was on Jefferson Avenue and came directly across in the path of the Malibu.

Officials say the collision inflicted major to critical injuries to everyone in the vehicles and one adult female, 44-year-old Rajwinder Kaur, was confirmed deceased on the scene. The children’s ages ranged from two to four years old.

This investigation is still ongoing.