IDENTIFIED: Woman killed in 3-vehicle crash in Madera County

MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The woman killed in a crash involving three vehicles has been identified by the Madera County Coroner’s Office.

Officials have named the woman as Patricia Vargas, 49, from Madera.

According to investigators, Vargas was driving an SUV south on Road 27 near Avenue 17 on Wednesday when a Chrysler in the oncoming lane, made a left turn in front of her. Vargas reportedly attempted to avoid the Chrysler but sideswiped it, and collided head-on with another oncoming truck.

Investigators say the child occupant of Vargas’s vehicle was seriously injured and had to be airlifted to a nearby hospital. The third occupant of the SUV, an adult man, was also injured, according to California Highway Patrol.

The occupant of the truck was not reported as being seriously injured.

Officers say the driver of the Chrysler has been identified as Miguel Hernandez, who has been arrested under suspicion of DUI.