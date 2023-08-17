FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The woman that died Wednesday morning when she came into contact with live power lines while walking her dog has been identified by the Fresno County Coroner’s Office Thursday.

Deputies identified the woman as 34-year-old Madeline Kelly of Mendota.

Sheriff’s officials say Kelly was walking her dog around 5:00 a.m. in the area of Whitesbridge and San Mateo avenues. There was a fire Monday in the area and a power pole was scorched.

As of Wednesday morning, the pole had fallen to the ground while the cables were still live. The victim and the dog then walked into the live cables, causing their deaths.

In a statement, Pacific Gas and Electric officials say they are aware of the tragic situation in Mendota “and are working with first responders to investigate the circumstances of the accident.”