FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The woman who was killed when a tow truck driver allegedly ran a red light and crashed into the car she was in early Wednesday morning has been identified, officials with the Fresno County Sheriff’s Coroner’s office announced.

22-year-old Amaya Chenot of Fresno was killed at the intersection of Friant Road and Shepard Avenue when police say the car she was driving was struck by a tow truck that had run a red light.

Footage from a nearby camera that captured the crash can be seen in the video below.

WARNING: The footage shown below may be distressing.

Friant Avenue was closed from Audubon Drive Avenue to Fort Washington Road – but has since reopened.