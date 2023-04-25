FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The woman who died after a driver crashed into her tent has been named, according to the Fresno County Sheriff Coroner’s Office.

Police say they got calls about a car crashing into a tent located near Ashlan Avenue, near Highway 41 and found two women who were injured. Both were rushed to a local hospital. One homeless woman identified as 30-year-old Brianna Britten did not survive and the other was listed in critical condition.

Investigators say witnesses reported a woman and a child walking away from the crash. They were found soon afterward and it was determined that the woman who was behind the wheel was drunk.