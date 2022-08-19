FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The woman killed in a crash involving three vehicles southwest of Fresno was identified on Friday by the Fresno County Coroner’s Office.

Officials say 30-year-old Cynthia Vang of Fresno was the woman killed in the crash Thursday afternoon on Church Avenue, between West Avenue and Hughes Avenue.

According to the CHP, Vang and another man were in a car that had stopped for an approaching van to pass before turning off the road. A 41-year-old driver of an SUV then collided into the back of the car and pushed it into the path of the passing van – causing the van to strike the passenger side of the car.

Vang was taken to the hospital and was later pronounced dead. The crash remains under investigation.