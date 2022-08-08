FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The woman killed in a minivan crash last Thursday in Fresno has been identified by the Fresno County Coroner’s Office as 48-year-old Kenya Davis of Fresno.

Officials say they were called into the area of McKinley and First around 1:30 p.m. for a call of a crashed minivan. They arrived to find that the vehicle had crashed into a tree in the center median. Davis was the only person in the vehicle at the time. She was transported to the hospital where she was later pronounced deceased.

Investigators established that the driver had lost control and crashed into the tree. They do not believe that drugs or alcohol were a factor in the accident.