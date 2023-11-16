FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The woman hit and killed by a patrol car driven by a deputy with the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office early Thursday morning in Kerman has been identified by the Fresno County Coroner’s Office.

The Fresno County Coroner’s Office identified the woman as 68-year-old Nadine Rodriguez.

The crash happened around 5:15 a.m. on Highway 180 and Siskiyou Avenue.

Officials say Rodriguez was crossing the highway on foot in the dark when she was hit by an on-duty Fresno County Sheriff’s deputy who was traveling eastbound.

According to officials, the deputy immediately exited the vehicle at the time of the crash and attempted to render first aid, but the woman died of her injuries at the scene. Investigators believe low visibility may have been a factor in the crash.

“There was a city light that was inoperable,” said Mike Salas with CHP. “We are looking into those factors it was dark at the time of the crash the pedestrian is a small frame individual wearing dark clothing.”

This is an ongoing investigation.