FOWLER, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The woman found dead near Fowler early Christmas Eve has been identified by the Fresno County Sheriff’s Crime Scene Unit.

According to deputies, the woman was identified to be 33-year-old Cassandra Munoz of Fresno.

At 5:30 a.m. on Sunday, deputies say they responded to a report of an injured person in the roadway near E. Adams and S. Highland Avenues, east of the city of Fowler. The woman was deceased and suffered injuries consistent with a homicide.

Although the victim has been identified, sheriff’s officials say as of now, no suspects have been identified. Homicide detectives are working to learn more about Cassandra, and they say they would like to speak with people who knew her and also possibly determine the last time they had seen or spoken with her.

They encourage anyone with information to help the investigation to call Detective Jose Diaz at (559) 600-8204.