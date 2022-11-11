A California Highway Patrol cruiser is seen in this photo. (Credit: Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A woman was killed in a rollover crash while she had two children and their father inside the car, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Officials with the Fresno County Coroner’s Office said 31-year-old Angelica Lepiz was killed in a crash near Manning and Porter avenues.

Around 12:10 a.m. on Friday, deputies from the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office were called out to the area after it was reported that someone was heard yelling for help.

When deputies arrived, they found a woman who had passed away from her injuries in the driver’s seat of an overturned car in a nearby orange grove. Officials said a man and his two children, a 4-year-old boy and a 2-year-old girl, were also found inside the car.

The two children, who were secured in their car seats, were uninjured in the crash and are in the care of a relative. The children’s father was taken to a local hospital with moderate injuries.

Officials have not specified whether the woman was the children’s mother.

Investigators said they believe DUI was a factor in the crash.