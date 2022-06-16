FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The woman who was found dead in a canal in Fresno has been identified, according to the Fresno County Coroner’s Office.

Officials say they have identified the woman as 33-year-old Jamie Andersen from Kingsburg.



Officers say irrigation workers discovered a body in a Fresno canal Tuesday morning.

Police say Andersen was discovered around 8:30 a.m. near Teilman and Nielsen avenues in southwest Fresno.

Authorities say it’s unknown when Andersen fell into the canal and became trapped.