FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A woman who was found dead after a residential fire in southwest Fresno has been identified by the Fresno County Coroner’s Office.

According to authorities, 35-year-old Clarissa Maldonado was found in a fire that was reported on Wednesday around 6:45 a.m. near 1447 C Street in Fresno in the back of a residence.

Authorities haven’t revealed the cause of death or the fire, anyone with information is asked to contact the Fresno Police Department.