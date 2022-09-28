Photo of the orchard where the body was found

REEDLEY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Authorities have identified a woman who was found dead after a fire in an orchard on Thursday afternoon.

Officials with the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office said 32-year-old Gessell Tellez was the woman who was found in an orchard near Buttonwillow and Manning avenues.

Authorities said Tellez was homeless and living in the Reedley area.

Around 3:30 p.m., officers were called out to the orchard for a report of a fire.

Officials believe the fire was burning for about five minutes before it was reported to authorities.

After the fire was extinguished, crews reported finding Tellez’s burnt body in a pile of debris.

Investigators said they are not sure if foul play was involved in Tellez’s death.

No other details have been released about the investigation at this time.