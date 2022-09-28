REEDLEY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Authorities have identified a woman who was found dead after a fire in an orchard on Thursday afternoon.
Officials with the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office said 32-year-old Gessell Tellez was the woman who was found in an orchard near Buttonwillow and Manning avenues.
Authorities said Tellez was homeless and living in the Reedley area.
Around 3:30 p.m., officers were called out to the orchard for a report of a fire.
Officials believe the fire was burning for about five minutes before it was reported to authorities.
After the fire was extinguished, crews reported finding Tellez’s burnt body in a pile of debris.
Investigators said they are not sure if foul play was involved in Tellez’s death.
No other details have been released about the investigation at this time.